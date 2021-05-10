Morrisons updates its loyalty scheme so customers get immediate cash

Customers can continue to use their card for paper vouchers that will be printed at the till when they shop.

The Bradford-based firm said the instant rewards scheme will be accompanied by a new app that will replace the need to carry a plastic card. Customers who prefer to use a physical card will still be able to use their existing one.

As well as personalised offers, the My Morrisons app will provide a home for all of Morrisons online services including Morrisons.com, Food Boxes and Morrisons Cafe Takeaway menu.

In the coming weeks, further features will be launched including the opportunity for customers to give back to the community.

Customers will have until August 9 to redeem any unclaimed ‘Morrisons More Fivers’. They will then have 56 weeks to spend them.

Waseem Haq, head of digital marketing at Morrisons, said: “The launch of My Morrisons enables us to make good things happen for our customers, rewarding them with instant offers every time they shop at Morrisons.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen more and more of our customers use our apps and online services and are so excited to be launching the new My Morrisons app today for customers.”

The My Morrisons App can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores and then swiped in store to redeem rewards. Customers can register online at www.MyMorrisons.com or can continue to use their card for paper vouchers that will be printed at the till when they shop.