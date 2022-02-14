Valentine’s Day is also referred to as Palentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day to include groups of friends as well as lovers.

So in the spirit of this, we have asked you where you think the most luxurious spas are in Yorkshire. With the additional inspiration from TripAdvisor, we have put together the list below.

Titanic Spa, Huddersfield

Titanic Spa has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 801 reviews.

The address is: Low Westwood Lane, Linthwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5UN.

Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, York

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 347 reviews.

The address is: 1-5 High Street, Helmsley, York, YO62 5AG.

Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Grantley Hall has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 192 reviews.

The address is: Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET.

Craiglands Hotel, Ilkley

The hotel has a rating of 3.6 stars on Google with 516 reviews.

The address is: Cowpasture Road, Ilkley, LS29 8RQ.

Swinton Spa, Ripon

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 491 reviews.

The address is: 10 Swinton Road, Swinton, Ripon, HG4 4JH.

Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate

This spa hotel has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,574 reviews.

The address is: Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.

The Woodland Spa at Raywell Hall

Raywell Hall has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 162 reviews.

The address is: Riplingham Road, Raywell, Cottingham, HU16 5YL.

My Little Farm Spa, Liversedge

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 31 reviews.

The address is: Low Farm, Lodge Lane, Liversedge, WF15 7PQ.

Nidd Hall Hotel, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,122 reviews.

The address is: Town Street, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 3BN.

Winstons Health and Leisure, Leeds

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 29 reviews.

The address is: 295 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 5LS.

Oulton Hall, Hotel Spa and Golf Resort, Leeds

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 3,655 reviews.

The address is: Rothwell Lane, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8HN.

Raithwaite Sandsend, Whitby

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,156 reviews.

The address is: Sandsend Road, Whitby, YO21 3ST.

Principal York

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,835 reviews.

The address is: Station Road, York, YO24 1AA.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa, Skipton

This spa has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,910 reviews.

The address is: Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.

The Grand, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,985 reviews.

The address is: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,653 reviews.