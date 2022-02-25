While the amount each colleague receives depends on their individual circumstances, the average bonus for hourly-paid store colleague working full time is £413, while the average figure for all hourly-paid store colleagues is £269.

Leeds-based Asda is understood to be the only supermarket to offer hourly-paid store colleagues a bonus scheme once they have completed a three-month probationary period and colleagues at 77 stores in Yorkshire and the Humber will receive a payout.

Hayley Tatum, Asda’s People Director, said: “This payout is only possible thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our store colleagues.

Asda's Pudsey store.

"They did a fantastic job serving millions of customers last year, often in challenging circumstances due to the pandemic, and their bonuses are well deserved.”