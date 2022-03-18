New air service from Humberside Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay launches in April

Eastern Airways, which is based at Humberside Airport, is to start serving Cornwall Airport Newquay for this summer. The new service, starting on Friday April 1, will operate twice weekly each way on a Monday and Friday.

Adam Wheatley, Managing Director of Eastern Airways, commented; “Helping solve vital regional connectivity is what Eastern Airways have done for twenty five years.

From our home base at Humberside, the addition of Cornwall Newquay, our newest base, helps connect one of the most distant surface transport journeys from the Humber Bank, Lincolnshire and East Riding of Yorkshire to one of the most popular tourist destinations in the UK. We are delighted to add Humberside to our London Gatwick service from Cornwall Newquay, adding to our existing services to Aberdeen which we have served continuously since 1997 and the return for the third year of Jersey which commences in May.”

Deborah Zost, Managing Director of Humberside Airport said: “The addition of a twice weekly service to Cornwall Airport Newquay, operated by Eastern Airways, is fantastic news particularly as the economy begins to gather pace again after two very challenging years. Eastern Airways currently operates routes to Aberdeen and Jersey from its home base at Humberside Airport, and I am sure this service will be a welcome addition for holidaymakers looking to access the beautiful region of Cornwall from their local airport.”

Sam O’Dwyer, Managing Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay added: ““ We’re delighted to be adding Humberside to our network with Eastern Airways from Cornwall.”