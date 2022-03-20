New Channel 4 interior design series set to be filmed in former cutlery works in Sheffield

Developer Capital&Centric is teaming up with Channel 4 and Remarkable TV for a new, peak time interior design contest, with the working title of Design Your Dream.

The series will be shot at Eyewitness Works, a former cutlery works on Milton Street – currently being transformed into 97 loft apartments and town houses as part of a £21m restoration.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Design Your Dream, contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within Eyewitness Works in the heart of Sheffield to showcase their unique design talent.

The new show will be filmed in Sheffield.

The hopefuls will be judged on their performance in a series of design challenges and skills within the apartment and elsewhere.

Contestants will compete against each other, whittled down until there is only one remaining. The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom Capital&Centric loft apartment within the historic development in South Yorkshire – one of the biggest prizes on TV.

Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital&Centric, said: “It’s going to be awesome to see how the designers put their creative spin on this historic space, with the winner eventually calling it home. Our Eyewitness Works building in Sheffield is packed full of original features and when restored it’ll be a genuine, design-led community. “

Restoration of Eyewitness Works and the neighbouring Ceylon Works is the first project in Sheffield for Capital&Centric, known for their restorations and creating new neighbourhoods in Manchester, including Crusader Mill, Phoenix and Kampus. The 150-year-old Sheffield icon was once home to Taylor’s Eyewitness Ltd, a Sheffield-based company that provide the nation with cutlery.

The 8 x 60 series is produced by Remarkable Factual (part of Banijay UK) with executive producers Joff Wilson and Breid McLoone. The series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor, Features and Daytime, and Jo Street, Head of Features and Daytime.