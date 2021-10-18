Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co has completed on the sale of Aysgarth Falls Hotel, a picturesque pub-restaurant with letting rooms in North Yorkshire, to the Barnsley based, The Brook Group.

A spokesman said: "This 11-bedroom coaching inn and restaurant is situated on the main road through Aysgarth in Wensleydale, in the northern end of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

"The famous Aysgarth Falls, which featured in the film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner, are located behind the property, making it an excellent base to explore one of the Yorkshire Dales’ main attractions."

"The previous owners, Steve and Heather Swann decided to sell to seek semi-retirement."

Mr Swann said: “The Yorkshire Dales is such a lovely place to live and work in and we have loved every minute of our time here. Now we have sold we are able to semi retire, albeit we are remaining in the hospitality industry as we have holiday lets close by which we will now be able to focus on.”

The business has been purchased by Yorkshire-based hospitality and property development company, The Brook Group, which currently operates a portfolio of upmarket bars, restaurants and leisure venues across the region.

Jason Brook the CEO, said, “We are very proud to have acquired this prestigious venue in such a fantastic location, in the heart of Wensleydale. We have some exciting plans for the hotel over the coming months and look forward to bringing these to life.”

Mark Worley, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team handled the sale.

He added: “We’re delighted to have facilitated the sale of Aysgarth Falls Hotel to Brook Group."This deal is indicative of the demand that we have seen for this type of business throughout the Covid pandemic, which will no doubt continue. Buyers are hungrily looking for rural leisure-based opportunities in National Parks or tourist led coastal locations, so we were inundated with enquiries when the property came to the market.

" The fact that Aysgarth Falls Hotel could boast a year-on-year increase in turnover coupled with a healthy and sustained profit only added to its appeal.”