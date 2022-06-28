New treatment centre opened by Anne Duffield in Constable Burton in North Yorkshire

The Sanctuary is based at Yorkshire racehorse trainer Ann Duffield’s Sun Hill Farm and is run by Tamara Heppell, pictured, one of the county’s most highly regarded therapists.

Ms Duffield said: “I am absolutely delighted to have found someone as talented, experienced and enthusiastic as Tamara to offer her treatments at Sun Hill. She has already established a tremendous reputation as a first-class therapist in Yorkshire and we are incredibly lucky to have her here.”

Tamara, a former senior therapist and in-house specialist at the five-star Grantley Hall Hotel, near Ripon, explained: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to offer up my healing work to more of the public.”