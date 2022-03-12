Nine of the best fish and chip shops in West Yorkshire according to customers on TripAdvisor.

3. Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant

Another Leeds chip shop to bag a place on the list is the Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant in Whitkirk. Located in Austhorpe Road, the chippy also bagged the Travellers' Choice award in 2021. One customer said: "We visited Skyliners yesterday and I can honestly say the best fish and chips we have had in ages. The chips were delicious, crisp soft in the middle and hot the haddock was thick and flaky and the batter just melted in your mouth. A must place to visit to all you fish and chip lovers."