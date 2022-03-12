Nine of the best fish and chip shops in West Yorkshire according to customers on TripAdvisor.

1. Murgatroyds
Murgatroyds, in Harrogate Road, Yeadon, was named as the number one chippy in West Yorkshire. The Yorkshire institution, located near Leeds Bradford Airport, has always been a popular choice with diners. One reviewer said: "Best batter in the UK. We love the fish and chips here. Always tastes fresh and is reasonably priced", while another added: "Probably now the best Fish and Chip Restaurant in The Leeds/Bradford catchment area." (Pictured in 15th December 1993).
2. Catch Seafood Restaurant
The Catch Seafood Restaurant in Woodhead Road, Holmfirth, bagged the second place spot on the TripAdvisor list. The chip shop, which has other restaurants across West Yorkshire, was praised by customers for its "very friendly staff" and "fresh ingredients". Reviewers said: "The best fish meal we’ve had for years", while another added: "met at the door shown to our table had a mixture of starters mains and puds. Service and food excellent. Lovely little place in middle of town easy to walk too".
3. Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant
Another Leeds chip shop to bag a place on the list is the Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant in Whitkirk. Located in Austhorpe Road, the chippy also bagged the Travellers' Choice award in 2021. One customer said: "We visited Skyliners yesterday and I can honestly say the best fish and chips we have had in ages. The chips were delicious, crisp soft in the middle and hot the haddock was thick and flaky and the batter just melted in your mouth. A must place to visit to all you fish and chip lovers."
4. Blakeley's of Brighouse Fish & Chip Takeaway & Restaurant
Blakeley's of Brighouse Fish & Chip Takeaway & Restaurant bagged the fourth spot on the list. Like the previous restaurant, Blakeley's of Brighouse was also won the Travellers' Choice award in 2021. One reviewer said: "The fish and chips were superb, I cannot imagine getting better anywhere else", while others added: "f you want good fish and chips this is the place to come. Amazing cooked fish and best chips ever. Also love their curry sauce... a lot of places have ruined the curry sauce but Blakeley's is still amazing!! Love this place".
Photo: Google