Ninety five new homes set to go on sale in Harrogate from builders Redrow

Redrow has announced the launch this month of its new Harrogate development, Granby Meadows. A "customer experience suite" will open on March 26 with digital screens giving customers the chance to view plans and images, and take virtual tours, of the homes set to be released for sale.

A total of 95 homes will be offered including 38 (40%) affordable properties, with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Steve Jackso, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Granby Meadows is another much-awaited development, creating a collection of stunning, high-quality homes in what is an extremely popular area.

How the homes are likely to appear.

“It’s close to Harrogate town centre as well as the well-known landmark of The Stray which offers hundreds of acres of beautiful green space and which will be enhanced even further with new footpath and cycling links to connect the two, so the location couldn’t be more perfect.

“Harrogate has long been hailed as one of the most sought-after places to live, thanks to its combination of amenities and a glorious mixture of box-ticking assets, and now it’s even been awarded ‘third happiest place to live’ by Rightmove.

“We have a database of 140 people keen to know more about the development and the homes we are building there and, with demand so great, we’re anticipating many of those in the first wave of releases will be reserved quickly.”

Granby Meadows is an extension of Redrow’s Devonshire Gardens development - completed in 2018 with 126 Georgian-style townhouses and Heritage Collection detached homes.

The first properties released for sale will include two, three and four-bedroom homes, priced from around £289,950 to £684,950. The first homes will be ready to move into in January 2023.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a luxurious family bathroom.