North Yorkshire Water Park in Scarborough celebrates reopening

North Yorkshire Water Park

Activities planned throughout the weekend include professional demonstrations of the newly installed wakeboarding line, thanks to wakeboarding professional and former TeamGB athlete, Rocco Burbidge.

Although the Scarborough-based water park opened on March 29, the launch weekend will officially kick off today with an opening event hosted by The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can enjoy fishing, kayaking, pedalos, paddle boarding, leisure walking, cycling and more, as well as one-to-one wakeboarding sessions upon completion of the new line.

James Whitehead, operations manager, said: “We hope visitors enjoy the many activities we have to offer them, complemented by some delicious food and drink from our new cafe.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you