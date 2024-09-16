Octopus Energy boss says energy firms should offer extra support to pensioners as Winter Fuel Payment cut comes in
Labour has come under fire after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced she was restricting the benefit of up to £300 to those on pension credit, blaming a £22 billion “black hole” in public finances.
It means around 10 million people will lose out this winter, with the benefit taken away from all but the poorest pensioners in the country from today. About 11.5 million people used to receive it.
Greg Jackson, who founded Octopus in 2016, said: “We all know there were some people receiving the winter fuel allowance who didn’t need it – that costs everyone else money.”
He added: “But then there’s the grey area of people losing it that need it – that’s where we can help.”
Octopus, the UK’s largest energy supplier, announced last month that it will continue its £30 million assistance fund into this winter for pensioners who do not qualify for state support.
The company also has a range of other measures, including giving out free electric blankets to vulnerable customers.
Mr Jackson, who has been vocal in his support for previous Labour policies, said: “In these transition periods, it’s easy for people to kick and scream.
“Alternatively, companies and others can say: ‘How do we make this work in a way that is best for Britain and, in our case, best for our customers?’”
He added that the Government has got to “make difficult decisions. So now let’s be helpful in making sure that when you make those decisions, we can look after the people who will be worst affected”.
Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain said: “This new Government is set to make a historic mistake today as millions of pensioners see their winter fuel payments cut.
"Scrapping Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners including many in poverty is completely wrong. It’s not too late for ministers to change course.”