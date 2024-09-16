The boss of Octopus Energy has said energy suppliers should “be helpful” to the Government and give extra support to elderly people losing their winter fuel payments.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour has come under fire after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced she was restricting the benefit of up to £300 to those on pension credit, blaming a £22 billion “black hole” in public finances.

It means around 10 million people will lose out this winter, with the benefit taken away from all but the poorest pensioners in the country from today. About 11.5 million people used to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Jackson, who founded Octopus in 2016, said: “We all know there were some people receiving the winter fuel allowance who didn’t need it – that costs everyone else money.”

Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson with Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Credit: Octopus Energy/PA Wire

He added: “But then there’s the grey area of people losing it that need it – that’s where we can help.”

Octopus, the UK’s largest energy supplier, announced last month that it will continue its £30 million assistance fund into this winter for pensioners who do not qualify for state support.

The company also has a range of other measures, including giving out free electric blankets to vulnerable customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson, who has been vocal in his support for previous Labour policies, said: “In these transition periods, it’s easy for people to kick and scream.

“Alternatively, companies and others can say: ‘How do we make this work in a way that is best for Britain and, in our case, best for our customers?’”

He added that the Government has got to “make difficult decisions. So now let’s be helpful in making sure that when you make those decisions, we can look after the people who will be worst affected”.

Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain said: “This new Government is set to make a historic mistake today as millions of pensioners see their winter fuel payments cut.