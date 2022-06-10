The town is continung to attract major brands, despite the uncertain economic climate.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas has revealed that it is opening a store in Harrogate.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1993 by Oliver Tress, Oliver Bonas is an independent British lifestyle brand, offering a range of fashion, jewellery, homeware, furniture, and gifts.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas is opening a store in Harrogate.

Oliver Bonas has agreed a lease for the ground floor of a store in James Street in Harrogate.

Antony Rosindale from Countrylarge, who are the owners of the building commented: “We’re very excited to be bringing a leading lifestyle brand to the heart of Harrogate town centre and our vision for the building will fully utilise all the existing space.

“It’s a grand building and we want to ensure that it is all used in the best way possible.”

Tom Limbert, Director of niche property consultants, Central Retail, who acted for Countrylarge added: “It’s been a pleasure working with Countrylarge and Oliver Bonas is an iconic brand which befits such a majestic building.

“Having acted for various landlord clients over the past 12 months, we have introduced Pret A Manger, Ebru Evrim & Carl Scarpa to the street and have also upsized Hotel Chocolat.”

“James Street has been re-invigorated and its vibrancy has returned to a pre-pandemic state. There are more outstanding high-end retailers destined for the area.

“The good news is that all units are now fully occupied. Oliver Bonas will be a great addition to the existing tenant line up on James Street.”