Here's why Pavilions of Harrogate has been named the best wedding venue in Yorkshire

The win was announced at the English Wedding Awards 2022 at The Mercure Piccadilly Hotel.

Pavilions of Harrogate had been shortlisted with nine other venues in Yorkshire.

Heather Parry Managing Director of Pavilions of Harrogate said: “I am so proud of the team who are passionate about every event that we host here at the Pavilions of Harrogate and this award is a true testament to their dedication and hard work.

The venue has been named best wedding destination in Yorkshire.

"Thank you also to the wonderful public who voted for us to be shortlisted, we can’t thank you enough.”

Pavilions of Harrogate was up against The Normans (York); Woodstock Weddings and Events (York); The Sun Pavilion (Harrogate); Holdsworth House (Halifax); Wood Hall Hotel and Spa (Wetherby); Wharfedale Grange (Leeds); The Manor Rooms (Brough); The Orangery (Setterington) and York Venues (York).

A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2022 said they had more entries than ever before.

“These awards have become a staple event in England. We would like to thank the public for making the English Wedding Awards one of the most respected events in the wedding industry.

Pavilions of Harrogate