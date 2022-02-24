The housebuilder wants to build hundreds of properties in Goole in part of what is the largest housebuilding project to hit the town in decades.

Beal has plans to construct a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

A ‘reserved matters’ planning application has been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the development of the 600 homes, with landscaping, public open spaces and associated works, on land off Rawcliffe Road in Goole included.

Outline planning permission is already in place and approval for the detailed plans would give the green light for the homes to be built.

A site of around 2.7 acres suitable for a potential primary school has been included in the proposed layout of the development, as has plans for a pedestrian and cycle route through the site and a new public right of way around the perimeter.

Delivery of the new homes would complete Beal’s £150m The Greenways development, which will ultimately feature 800 homes across a 73-acre site.

The news comes as Beal heads for a new Hull HQ. Construction began on the first phase of The Greenways in 2020 and more than 100 of the new homes have already been sold.

It also supports the creation of hundreds of jobs locally by companies such as Siemens Mobility, which is developing a £200m rail manufacturing facility in Goole, and chemicals company Croda, which has built a new worldwide distribution hub in the town.

Beal chief executive, Richard Beal, said: “This planning application demonstrates our commitment to completing this much-needed development and to making a very significant contribution to the regeneration of Goole.

“It also reflects the tremendous success of the first phase of The Greenways. Demand has been incredibly strong and the sales momentum has been exceptional.

“The Greenways is providing high-quality, contemporary homes for local people and families drawn to Goole by the many new opportunities in the town.

“It’s an essential element of the unprecedented investment now being delivered there.

“Phase one of The Greenways is creating a highly attractive new neighbourhood. Approval for these plans will enable many more people to join this community and provide a major economic and social boost for Goole and the wider area.”

The Greenways is the biggest single development in the family-owned housebuilder’s history of almost 55 years.