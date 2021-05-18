£4.25 bottle of Morrisons white wine gets higher rating from critics than bottles six times the price

Morrisons Soave 2020 was awarded 92 points, a Silver medal and a Great Value White under £8 Award, putting it ahead of iconic wine of the region, Pieropan La Rocca Soave Classico; which, at £30 a bottle is more than six times the price of Morrisons £4.25 offering.

The International Wine Challenge sees thousands of wines from all over the world blind tasted by a panel of experts. The judges’ tasting notes described the wine as ‘Lemon sherbet and cream on rose. Textured, round and soft with great balance and subtle yet lingering flavours on the finish.’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, the supermarket took home one Gold, 20 Silvers, 49 Bronzes and 33 ‘Commended’s. The Gold was awarded to The Best Amarone 2017 (following a Gold at last year’s International Wine & Spirit Competition), while other highlights included a Silver for The Best Cremant de Limoux which is currently on offer for just £10 down from £12 (until 1st June). Three brand new additions to the range – The Best Vinho Verde, The Best Gavi di Gavi and The Best Alto Adige Pinot Grigio – won Bronze medals before they even launched in stores.

Morrisons Soave

Mark Jarman, Head of Wine Sourcing at Morrisons said: "At Morrisons we pride ourselves on offering our customers fantastic quality wines for affordable prices. The Silver award given to our own-brand Soave exemplifies this; it may have a small price tag, but the judges still appreciated its balance, distinctive nose and lasting finish. We’re delighted that so many of our wines have been recognised at this year’s competition."

Morrisons Soave 2020 is available in stores and online now for £4.25.

Other award winners include:

Morrisons The Best Cremant de Limoux - £12 (down to £10 until 1st June)

Morrisons The Best Vinho Verde - £8.75 (down to £6 until 13th June)

Morrisons The Best Gavi di Gavi – launching soon