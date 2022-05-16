From today, packs of cornflower seeds will be given away in every Morrisons store nationwide.

Shoppers will be able to get a free pack at the checkout and online. Community Champions will also distribute them to local schools, care homes and community groups to help spread hope and positivity in their local area.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from Morrisons found the majority of people (63 per cent) view The Queen as a symbol of hope throughout her reign, placing Her Majesty above other notable figures such as Greta Thunberg (30 per cent) and Bill Gates (27 per cent).

Morrisons giving away 2.75 million seeds

In addition, nearly three quarters of Brits (73 per cent) say flowers make them feel hopeful and a further three in five (62 per cent) feel gardening lifts their mood, highlighting the benefit of the activity ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.

Cornflowers are known for their bright blue petals and are so striking that a colour has taken its name - ‘Cornflower Blue’. The flower represents positive hope for the future and is one of the many flowers being used in the Superbloom display at the Tower of London in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. These easy-to-grow wildflowers are great for bees and butterflies and can be sown in June to flower in September.