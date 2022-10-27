Red Lion Todwick: Popular pub and hotel in Yorkshire village to close for £1m refurbishment
A popular pub in a Yorkshire village is to close soon as it prepares for a ‘substantial’ seven-figure refurbishment.
The Red Lion, on Sheffield Road in Todwick, South Yorkshire, will eventually reopen as part of the Chef and Brewer Collection of pubs and will be completely transformed. The pub’s general manager, Craig White, said: “The Red Lion is an established and popular location for so many and it’s exciting to see it undergo such a significant refurbishment, which will come with so many benefits. We can’t wait to welcome our customers, both old and new, back through our doors just in time for Christmas to enjoy a more premium offering in a warm and luxurious environment.”
The refurbishment will create a ‘more luxurious, country setting’ for customers, with new external signage, a fresh colour scheme and the outdoor garden patio being doubled in size. The entire pub will also get new flooring, furniture, furnishings and lighting.
As the Red Lion is a pub and hotel, all 30 of the venue’s hotel rooms will be revamped as well. They will have a ‘top to bottom makeover’ with new carpets, wallpaper, furniture and bathrooms, with the hotel reception being redone so it is brought in line with the pub’s country theme.
It is said the refurbishment will bring brand new drinks and food menus to the pub, which combines ‘classic pub favourites with delicious seasonal specials’, as well as a new brunch menu. The 19th century pub will close next Monday, October 31, and will remain closed until December 5, 2022.