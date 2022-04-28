From beer pong to pool and shuffleboard, visitors to Sheffield city centre venue will have much to choose from.

The latest addition to Heart of the City, the £470 million regeneration scheme in Sheffield city centre, Roxy Ball Room is the latest venue from celebrated national operator Roxy Leisure – who are already established in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Bristol.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roxy Ball Room will be based underneath Telephone House, which has recently been refurbished, and close to recently opened restaurant and bar, The Furnace.

Roxy is coming to Sheffield

Kate Martin, Executive Director of City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Roxy Ball Room will be a fantastic new addition to Sheffield’s night-time offer. We’re all about celebrating fun in this city and I’m really pleased that Roxy Leisure have chosen Sheffield as the home of their new venue.”

Joel Mitchell, Brand Development Manager at Roxy Leisure, said: “This is an incredible location and we can’t wait to bring the Roxy experience to the city very soon. Roxy and Sheffield are a perfect for each other and we are very excited to finally come to a city that we have wanted to be in for a long time.”

Alex Hyams, Senior Leasing Manager at Queensberry – Strategic Development Partner on Heart of the City, continued: “We’re delighted to be able to announce that Roxy Leisure has signed up and that they plan to open in the summer. They are a top-quality operator and their venues have a real sense of character and personality, which will definitely bring something new to the city centre.