Rudy's Neapolitan Pizza to open new restaurant in Sheffield and give away 5,000 pizzas in the process

Rudy’s Sheffield will be situated at the former Lonestar Site on Division Street, in the bustling heart of the City Centre.
Creating light and classic Neapolitan pizza since 2015, with the original Rudy’s situated in Ancoats, Manchester, the pizzeria has since opened sites in Leeds, Greater Manchester, Soho, Liverpool and Birmingham.
Born out of passion for pizza, Rudy’s follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making,
serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the
birthplace of pizza.
Victoria, General Manager of Rudy’s Sheffield said: “We’re really excited to bring Rudy’s to Sheffield and getting to know the local community. It won’t be long before we are able to fire up the oven and serve delicious Neapolitan pizza. As a team we cannot wait to become part of city life.”
To mark the occasion Rudy's is giving you the chance to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house. There will be 5,000 pizzas up for grabs, all you have to do for your chance to get yours is sign up on their website and they will be in touch closer to the opening date - rudyspizza.co.uk/sheffield.