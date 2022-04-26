Rudy's Neapolitan Pizza to open new restaurant in Sheffield and give away 5,000 pizzas in the process

Rudy’s Sheffield will be situated at the former Lonestar Site on Division Street, in the bustling heart of the City Centre.

Creating light and classic Neapolitan pizza since 2015, with the original Rudy’s situated in Ancoats, Manchester, the pizzeria has since opened sites in Leeds, Greater Manchester, Soho, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born out of passion for pizza, Rudy’s follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making,

Rudy's is opening in Sheffield.

serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the

birthplace of pizza.

Victoria, General Manager of Rudy’s Sheffield said: “We’re really excited to bring Rudy’s to Sheffield and getting to know the local community. It won’t be long before we are able to fire up the oven and serve delicious Neapolitan pizza. As a team we cannot wait to become part of city life.”