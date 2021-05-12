Scarborough's North Yorkshire Water Park announces when it will reopen as it expects a staycation bounce

The outdoor inflatable assault course will welcome back thrill-seekers on May 17 in line with Government restrictions easing.

From climbing walls, huge slides, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and blast bags, the attraction has been open since 2017 and is a firm favourite with visitors.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accommodating up to 30 guests at a time, a one-hour session includes hire of wetsuit, helmet and buoyancy aid, and the AquaPark can be taken on as a group or individually.

The AquaPark reopens on Monday.

As well as the AquaPark, visitors to the North Yorkshire Water Park can enjoy a range of other activities and pursuits, including stand-up paddle boarding (SUPs), kayaking, open water swimming, wakeboarding and fishing, as well as making the most of the walking and running trails and much more.

With searches for UK staycations peaking this year, North Yorkshire Water Park is an ideal destination for a domestic getaway.

The water park is reopening its accommodation offering this year, with pitches for caravans, tents and later in the year the launch of a boutique fishing lodge for two, tucked away within the trees of the Dawnay Estate.