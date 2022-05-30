The new store would be closer to Selby town centre than the previous Aldi

A proposal from the budget supermarket chain to convert the old police station on Portholme Road is being recommended for approval by Selby District Council officers.

Aldi says the new 1,900 square metre store, with a 102-space car park, will replace the existing “outdated” store at Three Lakes retail park to the south.

The sale of the land to Aldi was agreed in July last year, but the company still needs planning permission. The council still owns the north-eastern corner of the site.

The authority received 72 letters in support of the application and five against.

Those in support said the new store would be more accessible as it is closer to the town centre and would allow more people to get there on foot.

Selby Town Council and Selby Civic Society objected, citing traffic concerns.

The proposed opening hours are from 8am – 10pm on Monday to Saturday, and from 10am – 4pm on Sunday. The delivery hours will be from 6am to 11pm on Monday to Saturday.

Aldi is to contribute £125,000 towards a council study aimed at reducing congestion and boosting air quality.

A council report stated: “The design and layout including landscaping has been the result of several amendments and now results in a satisfactory scheme that respects the character of the area and the causes no undue harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.

“Other matters of acknowledged importance such as the impact on the highway network, flood risk, drainage and nature conservation are considered to be acceptable.”