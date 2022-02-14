Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham set for new housing developments by Fenwood

Doncaster-based Fenwood Estates has secured a significant new funding line as it continues to expand and develop new sites across South Yorkshire.

The company has secured £7m funding from the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership to recycle into new land opportunities in South Yorkshire over the next four years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This supports both the ongoing growth of the family-owned firm and the partnership’s desire to invest in residential schemes with a social and economic impact.

Fenwood has plans for new homes in South Yorkshire.

Fenwood will now use this facility to invest in 1 to 5 acre brownfield and greenfield sites, either with or without planning consent, across Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

These future acquisitions will bolster the company’s already strong development land pipeline.

This includes their Knights Gate development in Sutton-cum-Lound in Nottinghamshire, where the company is building 33 three and four bedroom homes.

It has also recently submitted a reserved matters planning application for a mix of 28 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes close to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, on a prominent Gateway position on the crossroads of First Avenue and Hayfield Lane. Subject to planning approval, site preparation works are scheduled to begin in Spring 2022.

Fenwood homes

Schofield Sweeney advised Fenwood Estates. Walker Morris and Clegram advised the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership.

Melissa Kroger, Managing Director of Fenwood Estates said: “This is a fantastic vote of confidence to accelerate our plans to bring thoughtfully designed quality new homes to a greater number of buyers over the next four years.

"We’re flexible in the 1 to 5 acre sites we will consider acquiring, with the technical capability to take on sites either close to major population centres or as part of urban

edge extensions – including those with difficult ground conditions.

"On a personal note, the pandemic was a difficult time for ourselves like other SME land and property developers and I’m thrilled this funding package with St Bride’s allows the business to properly look forward – continuing the proud record of our family-run business over the past four decades.”

Ian Houston, Partner at St Bride’s Managers, said: “This is the second funding deal the Partnership has completed in South Yorkshire in the last six months and we are delighted to be supporting Fenwood with their growth plans to deliver quality homes in the region.