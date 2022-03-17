The York-based brewer was named Brewery Business of the Year 2022, as well as picking up an additional award for best commercial achievement of the year.

Brew York MD Wayne Smith and Production Director Lee Graham were on hand to accept the prestigious award,

“We’re overwhelmed to win this award after such a difficult two years. It really is down to hard work from the whole team and they will be over the moon with this,” said Mr Smith.

“It’s just amazing to win this and achieve what we have in this period – looking at what this industry has had to endure it’s just incredible," added Mr Graham.

Elsewhere Keighley's Timothy Taylor won an award for the UK's Best Independent Craft Brewery Workshop and Leeds-based Bundobust and North Brewing CO. were highly commended for Best Independent Design.

The SIBA Business Awards are judged by a panel of independent beer industry experts, and organised by not-for-profit trade association the Society of Independent Brewers. The awards cover everything from brewery marketing, design and innovation, to efforts to make businesses more sustainable or impactful.

Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards Chair of Judges, said: “A huge, huge congratulations to the winners in the SIBA Business Awards 2022.

"We had a record number of entries and the quality was higher than ever, so these really are the very best of the best in the industry and should be so proud of the achievement. I want to particularly congratulate Brew York, our Brewery Business of the Year 2022 – who not only survived but thrived over the last year, showing incredible resilience and business savvy to grow a business in an incredibly tough trading period for beer.