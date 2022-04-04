Skipton Building Society appoints Ian Cornelius as interim group chief executive

Currently the society’s commercial and strategy director, Mr Cornelius will move into the role following January’s announcement that current group CEO, David Cutter, will leave the society after almost 30 years on 25 April.
A spokesman said: "The process of recruiting a high calibre permanent successor with the skills and capability to lead a complex and diversified business like the Skipton Group, encompassing over 17,700 employees is well underway."
Read More
Robert East, Skipton Building Society chair, said; “I am pleased that Ian Cornelius, Skipton’s commercial and strategy director, will take over as interim group chief Executive. Ian has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services and has been on the Skipton board for 10 years, working closely alongside our outgoing CEO, David Cutter.
“Working with specialist external recruiters, the process to find David’s successor is progressing well. In the meantime, I welcome Ian as he steps into the helm to further build upon our Group strength and deliver outstanding service for our customers and colleagues.”
Mr Cornelius, said: “Serving our colleagues and customers for the past 10 years has been one of the highlights of my professional career. I’m very pleased to continue this work in the capacity of interim group chief executive.
“The society is the heartbeat of a dynamic and high performing group of businesses, something we owe a great deal of gratitude to David Cutter for his dedicated service and contribution. My challenge is to further build on his excellent stewardship and to ensure the Society continues on its successful path ready for its next chapter.”