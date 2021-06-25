Starbucks creates 22 new jobs as new Drive Thru opens at Bilbrough Top Services in York

Starbucks at Bilbrough Top Services in York.

The store hosted a ribbon cutting and offered complimentary Starbucks reusable cups to the first 100 customers to visit the store.

Gemma Barratt, new store openings manager at 23.5 Degrees, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Bilbrough and becoming a part of the local community. The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The store has a contemporary design and free wi-fi for customers who want to sit inside. There is also a Drive Thru lane for customers on the go.

Delivery via Uber Eats will be available to all customers.

Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

The store will support York Mind as its local charity partner. York Mind provides support for individuals who are experiencing mental ill health.

Starbucks said it values building strong and lasting relationships within its store communities.

