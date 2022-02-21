Storm Franklin: What to do if the weather disrupts your internet connection

Providers such SSE, BT, Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk, Vodafone and EE said the high winds and rain had disrupted their services.

Connectivity firm Bionic pulled together some emergency guidance for anyone whose internet may be affected. Anyone experiencing internet difficulties should ensure they do the following to mitigate disruption:

1. Reset or move your router

Services were disrupted

Sometimes, the easiest and simplest explanation can be the right one. If you find that your speed is suffering, try unplugging your router, leaving it for about 30 seconds or so, and then restarting. Similarly to our phones, laptops and PC’s, sometimes our routers and modems need to rest.

If this doesn’t seem to do the trick, then try moving your router to a completely different location. Sometimes thick walls or clutter near your router can mean that it has a hard time trying to broadcast its signal.

2. Use antivirus software

Malware and viruses can be responsible for high bandwidth use, which means slower internet speeds. Installing antivirus software on your computer can help prevent hackers from getting onto your network, stealing your personal files or downloading malicious software on your PC — all of which will make your internet run slower than it may already be running due to stormy weather.

Internet outages soared over the weekend

3. Check your speed and compare it to your plan

If your internet speed has decreased, but your requirements have increased — such as onboarding more staff — your loss of speed could be partly due to your current plan not covering your needs. Get in touch with your internet provider to find out which plan you’re on and if you’re exceeding your current package — it could be time for an upgrade.

However, you can also check your internet speeds with websites like Speedtest.net to identify whether the speeds you’re experiencing match the speed that is outlined in your package.

4. Check your background usage

Some PC programs and mobile and tablet apps with large resource demands may take up a lot more bandwidth than you may realise. Shut down any apps or software that doesn’t need to be active in the background and only open them when they need to be used.

5. Try a wired router