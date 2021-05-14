Support scheme launched to help independent breweries across Yorkshire

North Yorkshire’s Crooked Brewing has started the Small Brewery Project to bring together small independents, combining their expertise in a bid to reach a wider customer base and new stockists.

The project also hopes to offer support and income as they begin their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen breweries already signed up to the roster including York’s Another Beer, Cropton’s C84 Brewing and Leeds’s Horsforth Brewery.

The scheme is designed to help small brewers.

Church Fenton-based Crooked Brewing’s managing director, Steve Dawson, said: “Our aim is to bring forward the unsung heroes of the brewing world and to champion breweries who don’t routinely feature in your local off license. It makes a big difference to the small, independent producers you are supporting, that you will be drinking their beers and telling other people about it.

“The more people who are interested in it, the more it will grow.”

The full list of breweries involved are:

Another Beer, York, North Yorkshire

Bianca Road, Bermondsey, London.

Black Storm, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

C84 Brewing, Cropton, North Yorkshire

Crooked Brewing, Church Fenton, North Yorkshire

Donkeystone, Oldham, Greater Manchester

Green Duck Brewery, Stourbridge, West Midlands

McColls, Evenwood, County Durham

Neckstamper, Leyton, East London

No Frills Joe, Greenhithe, Kent

Piglove, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Horsforth Brewery, Leeds, West Yorkshire