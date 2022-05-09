Swaledale Butchers exported 220 boxes of artisan breakfast sausages in an order worth more than £30,000 to a Hamburg-based international food supplier specialising in cruise ships.

Chamber International provided advice and paperwork to Swaledale Butchers to meet the new requirements for shipping goods to Germany following Brexit.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rare breed specialist Swaledale, which works only with small-scale farmers seeking to preserve native breeds, supplied pork sausages, made with nutmeg, mace, ginger and other spices to its German customer.

Pictured (L to R) are Swaledale Butchers director, Jorge Thomas; Chamber International export advisor, Peter Bainbridge and Swaledale Butchers director, Charlie Cowling.

Swaledale Butchers, founded in 2010 by brothers-in-law. Jorge Thomas and Charlie Cowling, supplies mainly well-known gastro pubs, 80 per cent of which are in in London, and include Anchor and Hope, Moro, well-known chef and author, Josh Katz at Berber & Q, and Burger & Beyond, a recent winner of the best burger in London.

Mr Cowling says: “We are a whole carcass butcher dedicated to supplying native, rare breed meat and our award-winning sausages are made to our own

recipes and scrutinized by our chef community.