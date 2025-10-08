Turn your grocery points into a night at the movies 🍿

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new ‘Tesco Tuesdays’ deal lets shoppers get £5 cinema tickets every Tuesday

Customers can pay with £2.50 worth of vouchers, doubling their value for the offer

The deal is seen as a rival to Meerkat Movies, but without needing insurance

Members can get up to four discounted 2D tickets per week via the Tesco app or website

It’s part of a wider push to reward loyalty and offer affordable midweek nights out

Tesco Clubcard members can now enjoy cut-price trips to the cinema, thanks to a new partnership between the supermarket giant and Cineworld.

The scheme – dubbed ‘Tesco Tuesdays’ – offers members the chance to watch the latest blockbusters for as little as £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers, or £5 in cash, every Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer mirrors the concept behind Compare the Market’s long-running Meerkat Movies deal, which gives 2-for-1 tickets on Tuesdays or Wednesdays – but with a key difference: there’s no need to buy insurance.

Instead, Tesco shoppers can simply use their existing Clubcard points, turning everyday grocery spending into cinema savings.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

How does ‘Tesco Tuesdays’ work?

Clubcard members exchange at least 50p in vouchers (worth £1 in value at Cineworld) for a Cineworld Reward Code via the Tesco Clubcard website or app.

Each code can then be used to buy up to four standard 2D tickets for £5 each (or £2.50 in vouchers) for any Tuesday screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move gives Clubcard holders a simple, recurring way to make midweek cinema nights more affordable, something especially appealing as household budgets remain tight. With major releases arriving this autumn, the timing could prove smart.

‘A simple way to enjoy the big screen’

Tesco’s group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “Tuesday night can now be movie night every week for Tesco Clubcard members.

“Whether you’re watching a spooky horror before Halloween or the big Christmas blockbuster, you can snap up a ticket for just £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainne Clarke, head of corporate sales and partnerships at Cineworld, said that the scheme “strengthens our collaboration with Tesco” and “offers a simple, rewarding way to enjoy the big screen for less.”