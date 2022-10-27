The 11 best places to get fish and chips in Bridlington and Flamborough according to customers on TripAdvisor

1. Southside Restaurant and Bar

Southside Restaurant and Bar came in at number one on the list. The restaurant, in South Marine Drive, had very favourable reviews. One customer said: “We came across this restaurant by chance and were not disappointed. There is a very extensive menu that caters for all tastes and the fresh seafood is marvellous. I had the spicy salt and pepper king prawns with lobster, it was beautifully prepared and presented. My companions both had halibut with vegetables and new potatoes, you could taste the freshness of the fish. Very good efficient service!"

Photo: Google Maps