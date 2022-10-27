The 11 best places to get fish and chips in Bridlington and Flamborough according to customers on TripAdvisor

But where serves up the best fish and chips in Bridlington and nearby Flamborough?
These are the best places to go for fish in chips in the seaside town, according to their customers on TripAdvisor.
1. Southside Restaurant and Bar
Southside Restaurant and Bar came in at number one on the list. The restaurant, in South Marine Drive, had very favourable reviews. One customer said: “We came across this restaurant by chance and were not disappointed. There is a very extensive menu that caters for all tastes and the fresh seafood is marvellous. I had the spicy salt and pepper king prawns with lobster, it was beautifully prepared and presented. My companions both had halibut with vegetables and new potatoes, you could taste the freshness of the fish. Very good efficient service!"
Photo: Google Maps
2. The White Horse
The White Horse pub came in second place on the list. Located in High Street, customers said: "Tonight it was the Surfers Special. Half a haddock and scampi plus coleslaw, peas, salad, chips and tartar sauce. What can I say? Delicious! The batter on the fish was so crispy. The scampi was juicy."
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Trawl Restaurant
In third place was The Trawl Restaurant in Cliff Street. One customer raved: “The fish tasted like it had just been landed, with lovely crispy, flavoursome batter, and the chips were the best that either of us have had for years. I remember being treated to fish and chips with my parents in the 60s and remembering it all as much tastier than the offerings today. The Trawl matched up to all those years ago. Absolutely superb, good value, no frills, and great service.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. The North Star Hotel Restaurant
The North Star Hotel Restaurant was voted in fourth place. The restaurant, located in North Marine Road, was praised for its massive portions. A customer said: “The service was first class from all the North Star team. Our meal in the restaurant was amazing. We had the prawn cocktail and breaded brie to start, for mains the scampi and chips and poached haddock stuffed with crab meat. It was a wonderful dining experience to celebrate our anniversary.”
Photo: Google Maps