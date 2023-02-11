A Georgian Country Estate in North Yorkshire has reopened its restaurant with a new head chef.

Middleton Lodge Estate has reopened its Forge Restaurant with a new head chef, Jakes Jones.

Forge Restaurant, located in the 200-acre Middleton Lodge Estate, in Richmond, reopened on Thursday, February 9.

The restaurant is the second on the estate and will open fully following the pop-up tasting evenings in December, with a new head chef, Jake Jones, and head pastry chef, Antony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both chefs bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with them, having worked alongside Michelin Star chefs in restaurants such as L’Enclume, The Man Behind the Curtain and The Black Swan at Oldstead.

Jorvik Blonde Bread with Old Winchester Custard and Beer Vinegar.

The restaurant will open with a nine-course tasting menu plus an optional wine pairing which has been created in collaboration with the founder of Barrique Fine Wines, Edd Simpson.

Estate owner and managing director James Allison says: “Working with Jake and his team to create this new dining experience has been a pleasure. Jake has brought energy and ingenuity to Forge. His attention to detail is second to none and we are looking forward to adding this dining experience to the estate for our guests to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef, Jake Jones adds: “Forge brings a new dining concept that moves with the seasons and is intertwined with the landscape. Rather than hearty, feast-like suppers, we celebrate the seasons with intricate food, food that is beautifully designed and executed, courses that tell a story and evoke the senses. We will open with a nine-course tasting menu which we have been perfecting for the past six months.”

“Inspiration for the restaurant is found in the environment, ensuring we create each course with ingredients that are grown here, or produce that is reared in an environmentally conscious way. We have forged strong relationships with our suppliers which ensure we have the very best produce and provenance, rich in natural flavour and texture.”

The restaurant is open for Thursday to Sunday evening reservations only.

Courses include ‘Thumbelina Carrot Tartlet – Ingot – Sea Buckthorn – Potato – Leek –Guanciale’; ‘Jorvik Blonde Bread – Old Winchester Custard – Beer Vinegar – Shiitake’; ‘Dry Aged Roe Deer – Pine – Celeriac – Forager Gin’ and ‘Forced Yorkshire Rhubarb – Apple - Marigold’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad