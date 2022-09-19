The Queen’s funeral: Where can I buy a copy of Yorkshire Post newspaper in Yorkshire on bank holiday Monday?
There are a select number of supermarkets and newsagents in Yorkshire which are open where you can grab a copy of the latest Yorkshire Post newspaper.
On Monday, September 19, Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Westminster Abbey and her funeral is being live streamed as we speak across the country.
Majority of services are closed on the day of The Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect, with the exception of essential services.
Most of the supermarkets up and down the country are closed for the day to allow their workers to pay respect. Whilst some of them have altered their opening hours.
Most Popular
We have compiled a list of the supermarkets and newsagents that are open for a limited amount of time for people to buy a copy of The Yorkshire Post.
Sainsbury’s Local
Whilst all Sainsbury’s supermarkets are closed for the day, the local stores are open from 5pm to 10pm on bank holiday Monday.
Tesco Express
All Tescos in the UK are closed on the day of the funeral, however the express stores are also open from 5pm to 10pm.
Asda
The majority of Asda supermarkets are open on Monday, September 19 but the opening hours are limited. The stores are open from 5pm to 10pm.
Co-op
Most co-op stores are open on September 19 from 5pm to 10pm.
Newsagents
The majority of independent newsagents are closed completely on September 19, with the exception of the following in Yorkshire.
Sonigra Newsagents, Leeds
Address: 223 Lidgett Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1RB
Opening hours: 6.15am to 6.45pm
St News Harrogate
Address: 34 Parliament St, Harrogate HG1 2RL
Opening hours: 7.30am to 4am (Tuesday, September 20)