On Monday, September 19, Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Westminster Abbey and her funeral is being live streamed as we speak across the country.

Majority of services are closed on the day of The Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect, with the exception of essential services.

Most of the supermarkets up and down the country are closed for the day to allow their workers to pay respect. Whilst some of them have altered their opening hours.

Front page of Yorkshire Post issue (September 19).

We have compiled a list of the supermarkets and newsagents that are open for a limited amount of time for people to buy a copy of The Yorkshire Post.

Sainsbury’s Local

Whilst all Sainsbury’s supermarkets are closed for the day, the local stores are open from 5pm to 10pm on bank holiday Monday.

Tesco Express

All Tescos in the UK are closed on the day of the funeral, however the express stores are also open from 5pm to 10pm.

Asda

The majority of Asda supermarkets are open on Monday, September 19 but the opening hours are limited. The stores are open from 5pm to 10pm.

Co-op

Most co-op stores are open on September 19 from 5pm to 10pm.

Newsagents

The majority of independent newsagents are closed completely on September 19, with the exception of the following in Yorkshire.

Sonigra Newsagents, Leeds

Address: 223 Lidgett Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1RB

Opening hours: 6.15am to 6.45pm

St News Harrogate

Address: 34 Parliament St, Harrogate HG1 2RL