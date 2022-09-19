News you can trust since 1754
Queen funeral Monday: Poignant pictures from The Mall on the morning of The Queen’s funeral

Her Majesty, who died peacefully at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, will be laid to rest on Monday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 19th September 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 9:40 am

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty has captured these poignant pictures from The Mall on Monday morning.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured Crowds and security starting to line The Mall in London, inreadiness for the State Funeral of HM The Queen's.

Photo: James Hardisty

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured Crowds lining The Mall in London, inreadiness for the State Funeral of HM The Queen's.

Photo: James Hardisty

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured Crowds lining The Mall in London, inreadiness for the State Funeral of HM The Queen's.

Photo: James Hardisty

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured Crowds lining The Mall in London, inreadiness for the State Funeral of HM The Queen's.

Photo: James Hardisty

