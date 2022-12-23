Is this Leeds' best kept secret? Rebecca Marano reports.

There is a plethora of options when it comes to grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat in Leeds, with plenty of high street chains and fantastic independent businesses.

However, there is one magnificent and opulent coffee spot that many people don’t know about.

Located in The Central Library and Leeds Art Gallery, a sprawling Grade II listed building on the Headrow, is The Tiled Hall Café.

The beautiful Tiled Hall café sits within the Leeds Art Gallery and Central Library. It was constructed in the 1800s and restored in 2007. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Tiled Hall Café is ‘hidden in plain sight’. Those ‘in the know’ visit the incredible spot for a spot of coffee and cake, however, those less familiar with the city may not know to visit if they were not using the library services or enjoying the gallery.

Yet, if they do venture inside, they will be met with a breathtaking reward.

Officially opened in 1884, the Italianate style building was designed by architect George Corson.

Originally, the 80ft long room was used as the main reading room but has since held many uses.

Today, the Tiled Hall is a wonderful café, where people can stop and enjoy the Victorian architecture.

The vaulted ceiling is clad in colourful, rich, mosaic, golden bosses, originally part of the Victorian ventilation system.

The parquet flooring is a mix of rich oak, walnut and ebony and on it stands ornate marble columns.

On the tiled walls, a rich turquoise hue, are medallion portraits of famous literary figures such as Homer, Milton and Burns.

It’s splendour awed contemporary journalists. One reporter at The Yorkshireman wrote: “People will be continually gazing up at it, instead of quietly reading the magazines and newspapers”, according to Leeds Library archivists.

The interior of the café.

Today, visitors can still be awed at the beauty of the room – however, it was once almost lost.

In the 1950s, the ceilings and walls of the hall were hidden behind a false ceiling, bookcases and plasterboard panelling. It remained this way for nearly 50 years.

It was not until 1999, that the 1950s panelling was removed and the damage discovered by architects. It remain unrestored for many years.

However, in 2007, following a £1.5m restoration with the help of English Heritage, the original features of the room were exposed once more.

