The Vices York, created by co-founders Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbone, is now taking bookings.

This intimate hotel will feature three luxurious suites in the Fulford area of the city.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Curro is a professional chef and sommelier, and has dedicated years of work and research into creating an impressive food and beverage offering.

Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbone, co-founders.

Guests will be invited to enjoy the in-house fine dining experience, Wine Library and Cocktail Bar.

"Seeing people savour a taste, and watching their reaction to how it develops when paired with the right wine is an amazing feeling.

"We were scheduled to open the hotel in 2020, but this was delayed because of the pandemic. Instead, we launched The Archive, which is a collection of wines that I’ve curated over the years and it allowed us to reach out to customers across the world.

Mr Curro examines some of the hotel's wine.

"But now I’m very excited to finally be able to welcome our guests in, and share what we’ve created alongside our Head Chef.”

The Head Chef is Yorkshire local, Luke Sanderson, who is joining The Vices York team from The Pheasant in Harome. He will head up the in-house dining experience, Allium.

Allium is the perfect gastronomic experience to explore new and creative flavours. It’s an intimate setting of only 14 guests across two rooms, with a six-course tasting menu served at 7pm. All guests arrive at the same time, and enjoy each course in unison.

Guests who sit in the Dining Room, are treated to an open view of the kitchen where they can watch Luke Sanderson at work.

Sample food in the restaurant.

Whilst the second room holds a communal table, in the stylish surroundings of the Wine Library.

Guests are also welcome to enjoy time in the stylish Cocktail Bar; an intimate space for only fourteen guests, which is available by booking only – or they can escape to

the Wine Library for a private Wine Tasting with Mr Curro.

The hotel promises to provide guests with an exceptional level of customer care, whilst exploring unique and innovative design concepts.

Drinks a The Vices York

Design features include handcrafted wooden floors by Listone Giordano, rough cut marble and stone floors by Graniti Fiandre, and dazzling light installations by Davide

Groppi.

The bathrooms boast Aquaelite shower systems, luxe fixtures by Ex.t and even crystal pieces by Antonio Lupi including an amber crystal bath.

The suites include discreet Sonance audio systems and interesting furniture including a super king sized bed suspended on glass legs, and a four-poster bed made entirely of pure brass.

Mr Carbone said:- “We’ve worked really hard to create a space that will delight and dazzle our guests. We’ve travelled the world and sourced really special pieces of art, and we’ve worked with incredible designers who have crafted the most beautiful, bespoke fixtures for the hotel. I’m very excited to finally open our doors and be able to share it with guests after so long.”

Luke Sanderson, head chef.