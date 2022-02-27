The Yard was created way back in 1999 but in recent years had changed ownership and transformed itself into a sports bar under the name Hub-Vybe.
It is now being reincarnated as ‘The Yard Sports Bar’.
The business will bring back the best bits of The Yard and continue with Hub-Vybe’s format of offering a great environment to watch sport, eat, drink and dance.
Adam Lewis owner of Yard Sports Bar said: “I am delighted to be reopening The Yard Sports Bar and bringing it back into the Twisted Bars family.
"We’ve got many amazing memories from our 20 plus years history at The Yard and can’t wait to make new ones. We will be focused on Sport and entertainment and look forward to welcoming customers back, both old and new.”