The Yard was created way back in 1999 but in recent years had changed ownership and transformed itself into a sports bar under the name Hub-Vybe.

It is now being reincarnated as ‘The Yard Sports Bar’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business will bring back the best bits of The Yard and continue with Hub-Vybe’s format of offering a great environment to watch sport, eat, drink and dance.

The Yard in Ilkley is open for business once again.

Adam Lewis owner of Yard Sports Bar said: “I am delighted to be reopening The Yard Sports Bar and bringing it back into the Twisted Bars family.