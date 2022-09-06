News you can trust since 1754
These are the nine best fish and chip shops in Whitby, according to customers on TripAdvisor

One thing that the Yorkshire coast is known for is great fish and chips.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:43 am

Whitby is no exception – especially after people have worked up an appetite walking up the 199 steps to the Abbey.

But with some many fantastic chippies, where is the best place to stop for a bite to eat?

Here are nine of the best rated fish and chip shops in Whitby, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Trenchers

Trenchers, in New Quay Road, bagged the number one spot for the best fish and chips in Whitby, according to TripAdvisor. It even won the review website's Travellers' Choice award in 2021.

Photo: Duncan Atkins

2. Hadley's

Another TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award winner is Hadley's Fish and Chips. The chippy, located in Bridge Street, was named as the second best fish and chip shop in Whitby.

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Magpie Cafe

The famous Magpie Cafe, in Pier Road, came in third on the list. It was recently voted as the best chip shop in the country by National Geographic.

Photo: Duncan Atkins

4. Papa's Fish & Chips Whitby

Papa's Fish & Chips Whitby came in fourth place on the TripAdvisor list. It had 4 and a half stars based on more than 970 reviews.

Photo: Ben - stock.adobe.com

WhitbyYorkshire
