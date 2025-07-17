This is when luxury fragrance brand Byredo opens in Leeds Victoria Quarter

Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Byredo, the cult luxury fragrance, make-up and lifestyle brand, is preparing to open a store in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds - its first standalone store outside of London.

The Leeds Byredo store will open at Unit 36, Queen Victoria Street in the Victoria Quarter, on July 23.

The 2,154 sq ft space will be devoted to a range of Byredo products, from perfumes and make-up to accessories and home wares.

Byredo was founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, a former basketball player with Swedish and Indian heritage. The brand's name is a portmanteau of "by redolence".

Byredo Rodeo Eau de Parfum 100ml, £220.
Byredo Rodeo Eau de Parfum 100ml, £220.

Its first fragrance was called Green, and Byredo quickly gained recognition for its minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and evocative fragrances, often inspired by personal memories and experiences. As it has expanded its range, it has collaborated with various artists and designers.

In 2023, Byredo’s major stakeholder became Spanish group Puig, which has a portfolio of brands including Rabanne, Charlotte Tilbury and Dries Van Noten.

Byredo made its announcement about the Leeds opening, describing the Victoria Quarter as “an architectural landmark known for its vaulted arcades and historical richness”, adding: “This new address brings the brand’s distinct creative language to Leeds, offering a focused and atmospheric interpretation of the Byredo universe.”

The main space of the store will feature Byredo’s core categories of fragrance, body care and candles within what the brand says will be a calm, considered and sensorial architectural environment with a Brutalist edge, featuring mineral surfaces and monolithic forms.

Byredo Tinted Lip Care, £45.
Byredo Tinted Lip Care, £45.

Beyond this, a second, more intimate room is where the make-up collection will be displayed alongside a selection from the Byproduct range, with items that bring together utility and emotion, from woven blankets to pieces from the Kantha leather goods collection.

Byredo says that the Victoria Quarter, known for its high-end retailers, provides an ideal setting. This opening marks the brand expanding its presence beyond London and establishing a strong foothold in what it views as a key regional market.

This reflects a broader trend of luxury brands broadening their reach outside the capital to connect with consumers across the UK.

Other recent additions to the Victoria Leeds shopping district, which combines Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate, include Aesop and Nobody's Child.

