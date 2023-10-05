A popular cafe and bakery business in Yorkshire is closing due to health issues and a long struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Tigs Bagel Deli on Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, is closing on October 15, just nine months after it opened. Tigs Coffee Shop on Campo Lane, also in Sheffield, is set to close in November, with the date to be confirmed.

In an online post, the couple behind the business, Tupelo and Dignity, said the decision had been made with ‘heavy hearts’.

They wrote: "With the highs comes the lows, we feel we have become so resilient and determined to tackle anything thrown our way, we feel this may have come at a personal detriment.

"Unfortunately there are certain things out of our control - a large factor of our closure is health, within a year of opening Tupelo was diagnosed with a neuroimmunological condition which has been incredibly hard to juggle alongside running a business, that then became two businesses. This has left us both incredibly burnt out, needing a reset and rest."

The Campo Lane Cafe opened in July 2021 and was famous for unusual and adventurous dishes such as iced beetroot lattes, tofu egg mayo, with watercress and spring onions, French toast with Southern fried chick’n strips, maple cinnamon butter and maple syrup drizzle and tahini maple roasted carrots, lemon feta labneh, tabbouleh and roquito peppers.

But in April 2022, it warned prices would have to rise.

"We have kept our prices low in our infancy months (probably too low) but operating with the current socio-economic climate we have no choice but to recover the increasing prices on produce, energy, wares and staff costs," they said.

Announcing the closure they wrote: "We also couldn’t not mention money. We certainly aren’t alone in the constant struggle adjusting to ever-rising costs and moving of goalposts.

"It’s been a rough period for many in our industry, we are grateful for your continued support that has allowed us to move through these times. We know you’ll continue to support all the other great indies this city has to offer, because they won’t exist without you.