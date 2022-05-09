The airline said food and drink will be "limited" on its flights from 15 different airports across the country, including some in Yorkshire.

Hot and cold sandwiches will not be served "until further notice" while there will also be a limited selection of drinks due to the staff shortages.

A statement from TUI said: "We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff shortages with our catering supplier, there will be no hot and cold meals or sandwiches, and a limited offering of snacks and drinks, available onboard TUI Airways short and mid-haul flights over the coming days.

"Customers may therefore want to bring their own food and soft drinks onboard, although no alcohol is permitted. Any soft drinks over 100ml will need to be purchased after you have passed through security."

It added though that the disruption will not affect long-haul flights to Aruba, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Orlando and St Lucia and meal services on these flights will "continue to operate as normal."

Tui emphasised that they were “continually monitoring the situation” and were “working closely” with their suppliers in the hope of limiting the impact to their in-flight services.

All customers affected will be directly contacted with the company apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Flights from these airports will be affected:

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Doncaster Sheffield

Dublin

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Humberside

Leeds Bradford

Luton

Manchester

Norwich