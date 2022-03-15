Ukraine: Aldi offers employment to Ukrainian refugees in stores, offices and distribution centres

Aldi has more than 8,000 roles available and would welcome applications from Ukrainian refugees, subject to their eligibility for UK employment, the supermarket chain said.

Aldi has more than 950 stores, where most of its vacancies are available, and 11 regional distribution centres serving all parts of the UK.

The vacancies span a wide range of roles including assistant store manager, store assistant, stock assistant, selector, logistics assistant, as well as other office-based administration roles.

Aldi said it was in discussions with the government to find the best way to secure employment for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.