Ukraine: Aldi offers employment to Ukrainian refugees in stores, offices and distribution centres

The supermarket chain Aldi is offering employment opportunities to people fleeing the war in Ukraine in its stores, offices and distribution centres.

By Greg Wright
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:47 am
Aldi has more than 8,000 roles available and would welcome applications from Ukrainian refugees, subject to their eligibility for UK employment, the supermarket chain said.

Aldi has more than 950 stores, where most of its vacancies are available, and 11 regional distribution centres serving all parts of the UK.

The vacancies span a wide range of roles including assistant store manager, store assistant, stock assistant, selector, logistics assistant, as well as other office-based administration roles.

Aldi said it was in discussions with the government to find the best way to secure employment for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director, at Aldi UK said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine and want to offer employment opportunities for those seeking refuge in the UK. By working with the government, partners and other employers, we hope to help as many people as possible and provide much needed stability and security in their lives.”

