Ultrafast full fibre broadband to be rolled out to six more Yorkshire towns by Openreach

People living and working in six communities across North Yorkshire, the East Riding and Northern Lincs are due to be upgraded following Openreach’s latest build announcement for a new full fibre broadband network.

It will reach premises in Cloughton, Grimsby, Leyburn, Patrington, Scunthorpe and Tollerton.

Openreach is set to connect thousands more homes.

The plans are a further boost for the region as they follow news earlier this year that around 625,000 homes and businesses would be getting access to Openreach’s new network, including tens of thousands in rural and harder to serve areas.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “Good connectivity is vital – whether it’s to work from home, access education and care services, or for gaming and streaming entertainment – and that’s why we’re investing billions across the UK to upgrade our network to 25 million premises.

“Nobody’s building faster, further or to a higher standard than Openreach, and we’ve already reached six million homes and businesses with ultrafast full fibre technology, including more than 440,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber. It’s proving popular as well, with tens of thousands already choosing to start using it.

“Our engineers and build partners are reaching more communities every week and we’re not just building in cities and urban areas. Many rural and hard to reach communities are already benefitting and we plan to reach many more in the coming months and years.”