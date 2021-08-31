Telecommunications giant Openreach is latest big corporate name to sponsor The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards

Telecommunications giant Openreach is the latest big corporate name to attach itself to The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards.

Openreach will sponsor the Technology Award at the marquee event’s big night at the Emerald Stadium Headingley on November 17.

The firm will join headline sponsor Addleshaw Goddard as well as associate backers Endless, Esh Group, Nexus, Sovereign Healthcare and Urbana Town Planning at what is the north’s premier business awards event.

As an employer of more than 35,000 people, Openreach works to connect homes, schools, shops, banks, hospitals, libraries, mobile phone masts, broadcasters, governments and businesses – large and small – to the world.

A spokesperson said: “As an organisation with roots in every city, town, village and community in Yorkshire, Openreach is proud to support The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

“More than 2,300 of our people live and work in the region and our network is the platform for more than 665 communications providers UK-wide and for Yorkshire’s digital economy.

“Recent events have shown us all that great connectivity and technology has never been more important and our engineers have been working hard to build a future-proof ultrafast broadband network across Yorkshire.

“At the same time, they’ve been working tirelessly to keep people and businesses connected throughout the pandemic and that’s why this year we’ve chosen to support The Yorkshire Post Technology Award.”

Time is running out to enter this year’s awards with the deadline falling on September 3.

For further information please visit www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk/