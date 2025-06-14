This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You might be richer than you think 💸

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year due to forgotten tickets

Some winners are unaware they’ve hit the jackpot — their tickets lie lost or ignored

Several big prizes, including £1m wins, remain unclaimed across the UK right now

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim before the prize is forfeited

Joining online lottery syndicates can increase your chances without breaking the bank

Every year, millions of pounds in National Lottery winnings go unclaimed — not because the money vanishes, but because the winners have no idea they’ve won.

Winning tickets often end up forgotten in coat pockets, slipped between sofa cushions, or buried in unopened emails — quietly holding life-altering news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, someone out there is a winner without even realising it — and that someone could be you.

With several major prizes still waiting to be claimed, now’s the time to check the list below. That overlooked ticket might just be your ticket to a brand-new life.

EuroMillions draw

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the clever ethos behind Lotto Social, an online syndicate anyone can join in. Not everyone will have a syndicate at work, or in a pub, or a sports club, so this opens the opportunities up to the wider public.

With its simple online platform, Lotto Social unlocks far more opportunities for wins, whether they are big wins or small wins, by increasing the number of entries you're getting.

It’s completely free to join, so you're in control of how much you're spending, and you choose the syndicates you join, and the prizes you're hoping for. You can even opt in to international lotteries to increase your chances of a win even further.

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

EuroMillions - £1m

A millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on December 27, and the lucky ticket holder has until June 25, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

EuroMillions - £106,738.50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 14. The lucky winner has until July 13, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Barnet.

EuroMillions - £1m

A third EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on February 14, and the lucky ticket holder has until August 13, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Liverpool.

Thunderball - £500,000

Aside from unclaimed EuroMillions winnings, a Thunderball ticket is also out there somewhere. The lucky holder’s number came up during the April 8 draw, after they purchased a ticket in Stratford-upon-Avon. They have until October 5 to claim.

Lotto - £1m

A millionaire has been made from the May 10 Lotto draw, with the numbers 13, 14, 15, 27, 33, 36 (Bonus 18), but has yet to come forward to claim their prize. The holder of the ticket - which was bought in St Albans - has until November 6 to claim.

EuroMillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth EuroMillions ticket (from the May 23 draw remains unclaimed. The fortunate winner has until November 19, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in Stevenage.

Lotto - £1m

A millionaire has been made from the May 24 Lotto draw, with the numbers 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40, (Bonus 4), but has yet to come forward to claim their prize. The holder of the ticket - which was bought in Birmingham - has until November 20 to claim.