Excitement builds as Universal Studios prepares to open in the UK 🎢

Universal Studios is set to open a massive new theme park near Bedford in 2031

The resort aims to attract millions of visitors in its first year

Ticket pricing details remain unconfirmed but are eagerly anticipated

Costs will likely vary by ticket type, season, and additional perks like queue-skipping

Local discounts are possible but have yet to be confirmed for UK residents

It’s no secret at this point that Universal Studios is expanding its global footprint with a new UK theme park slated to open in 2031.

The finished resort near Bedford, which is expected to encompass between 476 and 700‑acres of space, is expected to draw about 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

But as excitement builds around what could become one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions, many are already wondering: how much will tickets cost?

From single-day entry to family passes and queue-skipping perks, here’s what UK visitors might expect to pay - and whether locals could benefit from discounted rates when the gates finally open.

(Photo: GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How much could Universal Studios UK tickets cost?

While pricing for the UK park remains unannounced, we can estimate ticket costs by examining current pricing at Universal’s Orlando Resort in Florida.

Bear in mind though that estimating the future ticket price for a trip to Universal Studios UK is challenging.

That’s not only because the resort is still at least six years from opening, but also due to the dynamic pricing models used at other Universal parks, where costs fluctuate based on demand and the time of year.

Add to this the potential impact of inflation and changes in the UK economy, and it becomes even trickier to predict what guests might actually be asked to pay in 2031.

Universal Orlando Resort also comprises four parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and the newly opening Epic Universe - ticket prices vary based on the number of parks visited and the duration of the stay.

But let’s assume that ticket prices in the UK will be comparable to those in Orlando, adjusted for local economic conditions.

Single-day ticket (adult): Expect prices to fall between £80 and £120, depending on the season and demand.

Expect prices to fall between £80 and £120, depending on the season and demand. Single-day ticket (child): Children’s tickets typically come in around £5–10 cheaper, so likely between £70 and £110.

Children’s tickets typically come in around £5–10 cheaper, so likely between £70 and £110. Multi-day tickets: Visitors buying two or more days of access may benefit from reduced per-day pricing. A three-day pass could cost around £220–£300 per adult and £190–£270 per child.

Visitors buying two or more days of access may benefit from reduced per-day pricing. A three-day pass could cost around £220–£300 per adult and £190–£270 per child. Family of four (2 adults, 2 children): For a three-day visit, expect a total in the region of £850–£1,100, depending on the package and whether it includes extras.

For a three-day visit, expect a total in the region of £850–£1,100, depending on the package and whether it includes extras. Express passes / queue-jump add-ons: At other Universal parks, Express-style passes add a cost — often £60–£100 per person, per day. If similar pricing applies in the UK, a family of four could pay an additional £240–£400 per day for this perk, potentially doubling the cost of a single-day visit.

How might Universal UK’s ticket prices compare to other theme parks?

Families in the UK are used to some relatively low theme‑park day rates, so how do the costs projected above compare?

At some attractions owned by Merlin, such as Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, and Legoland, day rates can be as low as £29.

Families used to lower pricing may find the rates at Universal Studios UK steep, but Universal’s global brand and immersive themed lands may justify a premium.

Will local Bedfordshire residents get a discount?

Universal Orlando Resort offers discounts to Florida residents, sometimes up to $50–65 (£37-48) off multi‑day tickets purchased online.

But it's not yet clear whether similar discounts will be available for UK residents at the new park.

Local resident discounts are a standard practice in the US to encourage repeat visits. At the Japan park, there are some limited local‑only discounts, but nothing like a blanket local discount program.

If Universal adopts a similar US-style approach in the UK, we may seen special offers for residents that could include annual passes, multi-day tickets, or exclusive promotions tailored to local guests.

It would also be reasonable to expect Universal UK to offer some local pricing or launch offers, especially in the early years of opening to build word‑of‑mouth and loyalty.