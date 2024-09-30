Protecting your home from vandalism or break-ins can be daunting 🏡

Acts of vandalism, anti-social behaviour or break-ins can severely disrupt your sense of safety

Emotional distress and financial challenges often accompany property damage

So understanding your rights and responsibilities is crucial for renters

Landlords are generally responsible for repairing structural damage, while tenants manage day-to-day upkeep

Your home should be a sanctuary where you feel safe and secure.

But unfortunately, acts of vandalism, anti-social behaviour or break-ins can disrupt this peace and leave you feeling vulnerable - not to mention the damage caused to your property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facing damage to your rental property due can be stressful and unsettling, and these events not only cause emotional distress but can also lead to financial and practical challenges.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Understanding your rights and responsibilities, as well as knowing the steps to take if your rental property is affected by crime, is crucial in such situations.

Here’s everything you need to know, as we launch a new campaign amid an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour that we’re calling ‘silent crime’.

Silent Crime | NationalWorld

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and whether justice was served. We are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard and we will take your stories to Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if my rental property has been damaged?

If your rental property has been damaged by vandalism, a break-in or anti-social behaviour, there are several important steps you should take immediately.

The first and most important step is to contact the police if you feel a crime has been committed - dial 101 for non-emergencies or 999 if you feel threatened or are in immediate danger.

Reporting the crime is essential for two reasons: it ensures your safety, and it creates an official police record that can be useful when seeking compensation or making an insurance claim.

The police will give you a crime reference number, which you should keep for your records and pass on to your landlord, insurance company or letting agent as necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are calling an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour, Silent Crime – and we are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard | National World

Once you’ve contacted the police, the next step is to inform your landlord or letting agent as soon as possible. They are responsible for ensuring the property is safe and secure, so it’s important they are made aware of the situation right away.

Your landlord will need to assess the damage and make arrangements for repairs, especially if the damage affects the structure of the property or impacts essential utilities such as plumbing, electricity or heating.

Make sure to document the damage with photographs or videos. This can serve as evidence to support any insurance claims or disputes with your landlord later on.

In some cases, landlords might provide temporary security measures, such as installing stronger locks or adding temporary boarding to broken windows, until more permanent repairs can be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is responsible for repairs?

When criminal activity results in damage to a rental property, it is important to understand who is responsible for covering the costs of repairs - whether it’s the tenant or the landlord.

In most cases, the landlord is responsible for repairing the damage, but this depends on the nature of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Landlord's responsibility

Under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, landlords are required to keep the structure and exterior of the property in good repair, and they are generally responsible for maintaining the walls, roof, windows, doors, and plumbing.

So if the damage from a break-in or vandalism impacts the structural integrity or security of the property (such as broken windows, smashed doors or damage to locks), the landlord is typically obligated to carry out repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a landlord fails to do so within a reasonable timeframe, tenants have the right to escalate the matter, and in these instances, you can:

Report them to the local council’s housing department, which can intervene and order the landlord to make repairs

Consider withholding rent, although this should only be done after seeking legal advice, as improper withholding could lead to eviction

Tenant's responsibility

As a tenant, you are responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the property and ensuring you don’t intentionally cause damage. But if vandalism or criminal activity is entirely out of your control, the landlord should cover repair costs.

That said, tenants may be held responsible if the damage was caused by someone they invited onto the property or if they contributed to the damage in any way.

If the landlord believes you are partly at fault for the damage, they may attempt to hold you liable. In such cases, you may want to seek legal advice or contact Citizens Advice for guidance on how to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can insurance help?

Both landlords and tenants often have insurance policies that can help cover the cost of damages caused by criminal activity.

Landlords typically have building insurance to cover structural damage to the property, which includes damage caused by vandalism or break-ins.

If the landlord’s policy includes coverage for malicious damage, they can make a claim to repair the property.

Some landlord insurance policies also include loss of rent coverage, which helps if the property becomes uninhabitable due to the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the landlord’s building insurance will cover damage to the structure of the property, it does not cover your personal possessions, so as a tenant, you should consider taking out contents insurance to protect your personal belongings.

If your belongings are damaged or stolen during a break-in, your contents insurance can provide compensation. Be sure to check the specifics of your policy to understand what is and isn’t covered.

If you don’t have insurance and your possessions are damaged, you may need to replace them out of your own pocket.

Could I be evicted?

Tenants who report a break-in or vandalism should not fear eviction or retaliation from their landlord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law protects tenants from being evicted in response to a complaint about the condition of the property. If you report the damage and request repairs, your landlord cannot use this as a reason to serve an eviction notice.

How to deal with anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour, such as frequent noise disturbances, vandalism or harassment, can also impact your quality of life. If neighbours or others are causing damage to your property or making you feel unsafe, there are steps you can take.

If the anti-social behaviour is criminal, you should report it to the police. They may be able to issue warnings or take action against the perpetrators.

In cases of repeated anti-social behaviour, inform your landlord. They may be able to take steps, such as liaising with the local council or housing authority, to address the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You or your landlord can request a Community Protection Notice, which is a formal order to stop anti-social behaviour. Failure to comply with a CPN can lead to fines or prosecution.