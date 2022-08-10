Village pub owner to restore boozer to former glory after being backed by locals

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensing chiefs have given permission for Melanie Greatorex to sell alcohol at The Libb, in Ryhill, after the community rallied in her support when objectors claimed the pub had become a ‘magnet’ for anti-social behaviour.

Wakefield Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee was handed the petition supporting Mrs Greatorex’s plan at a meeting to consider her premises licence application.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish councillors and 13 other people objected to the application, which had included playing live music at the Mill Lane pub.

The Libb in Ryhill

Licensing agent, Nick Semper, spoke on behalf of Mrs Greatorex at the meeting.

He said Mrs Greatorex was no longer seeking permission for music at the venue.

Mr Semper said the pub is a former Liberal Club which has occupied the site and served the local community for over a century.

The meeting heard that the premises became a pub in 2015 and had been run by Mrs Greatorex’s father, Roy Smith, until his unexpected death in 2019.

Mrs Greatorex set up the Royboy Limited, named in memory of her father, and is the sole director and controlling shareholder.

Mr Semper explained that the premises had previously benefited from a premises licence but, following her father’s untimely death, the licence lapsed before Mrs Greatorex could secure its transfer.

Some trading had been possible through the use of Temporary Event Notices but the lack of a premises licence placed Mrs Greatorex’s “business, finances and even her home in the severest jeopardy.”

Mr Semper said: “You may be aware that this situation has attracted some press coverage.

“The Wakefield Express Facebook site has over 150 comments of support in favour of the premises being able to continue to trade, which is evidence that the wider Ryhill community clearly values and misses it.

“The application for a new premises licence is therefore being made to restore the situation so that The Libb can once again take its place at the welcome heart of the local community.”

Opponents of the application claimed loud music coming from the pub was already causing problems for people living nearby.

They also complained of drug dealers “swamping to the area” to sell drugs to the pub’s customers.

Mr Semper said the application was for fewer operating hours compared to the previous licence.

Sub-committee members heard West Yorkshire Police had raised no objections to the application.

No objections were raised by Environmental Health, Trading Standards, Children Services or local councillors.

Mr Semper referred to the residents’ objections as “well-meant but misguided”.

He said: “The simple fact is that the representations seem to have entirely missed the actual purpose of this hearing, and have taken no notice of the considerable lengths that the applicant has gone to in designing out the possibility of such negative outcomes.

“I respectfully request that you grant this application and in doing so wish Melanie and The Libb every ongoing success in serving their community today and in the future, as it has done so in the past.”

One local resident who lives close to the pub attended the meeting to object to the application.

She said: “I have lived at the property for 11 years and have only ever asked two or three times for the music to be turned down.

“I have been understanding, lenient and fair.”

The sub-committee granted the licence with a condition that notices are displayed near the pub exits asking customers and staff to leave quietly.

The outdoor area must not be used after 10pm except for accessing the smoking area.

After the meeting, Mrs Greatorex said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Libb has been restored to its former glory by this grant of a premises licence.