Wakefield the target as Redrow mulls new housing development schemes

With the last of 235 new homes at two locations in Wakefield now sold, Redrow said is actively seeking new opportunities.

It already has its sights set on nearby West Ardsley, where land has been acquired off Haigh Moor Road and Westerton Road and plans have been submitted for 289 two to five-bedroom homes.

However Redrow Yorkshire says it is keen to keep a presence in and around its home city.

City Fields.

It comes as the housebuilder celebrates a sell-out at both St John’s Mews, off Westfield Road, and City Fields.

John Handley, managing director for Redrow Yorkshire, says: “These were two very different developments, one the regeneration of a redundant brownfield site on the edge of the city centre; while the other is part of a wider new settlement east of Wakefield with superb motorway access and more rural surroundings.

“The popularity of both has delighted us, although neither has surprised us. Demand for properties on each development was consistently high, due to the high-quality homes offered by Redrow and the appeal of their individual locations.”

The final reservation has just been taken at St John’s Mews, which sits on land previously occupied by West Yorkshire Police. Known as Bishopgarth, the site had a long history as a police training centre from 1946 until new training facilities were formally opened at Carr Gate in 2015.

Redrow housing estate.

The site eventually became surplus to police requirements and was acquired by Redrow early in 2018, since when the homebuilder has built 112 two, three and four-bedroom family homes from its Georgian-influenced Regent Collection.

Redrow’s City Fields development, located just off the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and close to Pinderfields Hospital, is also fully sold. It’s seen the creation of 123 two, three and four-bedroom Arts & Crafts influenced Heritage Collection homes, including 37 affordable properties.