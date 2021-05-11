Wensleydale Creamery reveals details of how it will reopen following lockdown easing

The creamery, based at Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, confirmed the reopening of its Calvert’s restaurant and visitor centre will take place on May 17, in line with the government’s roadmap.

As of Monday, visitors can also enjoy a coffee and a bite to eat at the 1897 Coffee Shop, with full table service resuming indoors. The Coffee Shop garden will continue to be open for those wishing to dine outdoors. The outdoor area is dog friendly and offers views of Wensleydale.

The Creamery has partnered with Wensleydale-based Brymor Ice Cream, to offer a bespoke Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheesecake, to be sold exclusively at the Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre.

The creamery will reopen on Monday May 17.

Inspired by the famous signature dish; Yorkshire Wensleydale & Ginger Cheesecake, which is served at the Wensleydale Creamery’s Visitor Centre, the ice cream is made on the farm with whole milk and double cream combined with Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, stem ginger and a biscuit crumble.

Ensuring that four-legged visitors don’t miss out, Frozzy’s ice cream for dogs will be introduced, and found on sale from the Gift shop.

Visitors will once again be able to watch the Creamery’s master cheesemakers in action, handcrafting the signature creamy, crumbly Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese from the Viewing Gallery as part of the popular Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience at the visitor ventre.

As visitors take the journey through the art of cheese-making and its history in the Dales through the experience, they can also have their photo taken with the much-loved Wallace & Gromit Characters! Teaming up with Harrogate based Horticap charity, which provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts, and rural skills, they have created a fantastic display with the eccentric inventor and his trusted canine friend to provide a fun photo opportunity.

Trish Cannon, Visitor Centre Director at the Wensleydale Creamery, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to our award-winning Calvert’s Restaurant, where they can enjoy fantastic food at great value.

“The reopening our Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience is exciting too, as we know our customers love to learn about our history, cheesemaking and understand the journey from farm to fork.