Where can I buy a real Christmas tree in Yorkshire? Best places near me to shop for Christmas trees

There are plenty of Christmas tree farms in Yorkshire where you can pick your own. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Whether you would like a fir or a spruce tree, there are plenty of places in Yorkshire to pick out your own for Christmas.

We have made it easier for you by compiling a list of venues in Yorkshire that are selling all kinds of Christmas trees.

Christmas Trees Leeds

With more than 10 years in the business, this place was founded by university friends who were looking for ways to support their student finance whilst also bringing a little festive cheer.

It was originally based in Manchester before they graduated and extended the business to Yorkshire.

The business specialises in providing premium Christmas trees, Christmas tree stands and free delivery to the City Centre and rural areas across West Yorkshire.

It has a five-star rating on Google.

The address is: 5th floor, Suite One, 31/32 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JD.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 4pm

York Christmas Trees

The outdoor shop sells all kinds of Christmas trees: Nordmann fir, Norway spruce, pot grown trees, Frasier fir and also provides advice on how to care for them on its website.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google.

The address is: Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RH.

The opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Rudfarlington Farm, Harrogate

The farm has more than 1,000 trees to choose from and is run by people with more than 20 years of experience in the business. Trees are now available for delivery.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.

The address is: Rudfarlington Farm, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG5 8LX.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Brookleigh Farm Quality Christmas Trees, Menston

In Bradford, a couple set up this business together in 1998 with the view to diversify the farm and also allow Tom the opportunity to travel across Africa.

It has since been a reliable source for people to buy their Christmas trees whilst providing a little festive spirit.

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

The address is: Brookleigh Farm, Burley Road, Menston, LS29 6NS.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 8pm

Methley Estate Christmas Tree Farm, Leeds

Over the last 20 years, the business has stock 18,000 trees at any one time. As well as offering pre-cut trees, the business also offers a ‘cut your own’ service to get the full festive experience.

It has a rating of five stars on Google.

The address is: Home Farm, Methley Park, Leeds, LS26 9DU.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Hawkcliffe Christmas Trees, Keighley

For 36 years Hawkcliffe Farm has been selling trees of all shapes, sizes and types.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.

The address is: Hawkcliffe Farm Buildings, Steeton, Keighley, BD20 6QR.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 6.30pm

Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, Sowerby Bridge

Since its conception in 2007, Ripponden Farm has developed a variety of mixed species plantations of more than 6,500 Christmas trees.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.

The address is: Hole Head House, Farm Eccles Parlour, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4NU.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm, Wakefield

Woolley Edge offers pot grown trees of three different species up to a height of five feet as well as its extensive variety of freshly cut premium trees.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.

The address is: Beacon Hill Farm, Intake Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2LQ.

The opening hours are:

November 24 to December 12 - from 9am to 7.30pm (Monday to Friday)

From 9am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday)